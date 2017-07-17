Road Rage Incident South of Bridgeville Leads to Arrest
Presented by Public Information Officer, Master Corporal Gary Fournier
Bridgeville – The Delaware State Police have arrested a Syracuse man after a road rage incident leads to a physical confrontation between drivers.
The incident began around noon on Sunday July 16, 2017, as a 50-year-old Delmar, Delaware man was operating his 2015 Dodge Challenger northbound in the left lane of Sussex Highway (US13), south of Seashore Highway (SR404). Jason R. Reed, 39 of Syracuse, New York, was operating a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country northbound directly behind the Challenger and was becoming irritated that the car was traveling the speed limit in the left lane. Reed then entered into the right lane and began passing the Challenger when he made an abrupt lane change back into the left lane striking the right front bumper of the car with the left side of the mini-van. The Challenger then drove into the center median and came to a controlled stop. Reed also pulled into the center median and exited his vehicle to confront the operator of the Challenger.
Upon making contact with the 50-year-old driver, who is disabled and exited with his cane, Reed began an argument which turned physical, leading to the two men fighting in the median and causing more damage to the Challenger when the two fell into the side of the car. The 50-year-old victim was able to separate from the fight after taking a tactical advantage over Reed and forcing him to the ground prior to the troopers arrival. All the events took place while Reed’s wife and two children were in his vehicle and were uninjured in the incident. The 50-year-old victim was slightly injured during the altercation, but did not require medical attention.
Jason Reed was transported to Troop 5 in Bridgeville where he was charged with Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Vehicle), four counts of Reckless Endangering 2nd, Assault 3rd, two counts of Criminal Mischief, two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Malicious Mischief by Motor Vehicle, Disorderly Conduct, and Failure to Remain within a Single Lane. He was arraigned at JP3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $40,350.00 secured bond.
