(SALISBURY, MD) — Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s help as they attempt to identify a man who was murdered late this morning in Wicomico County.
The victim had no identification on him when police arrived and his identity is unknown. He is described as an African American male, possibly in his 30’s.
The victim has two distinct tattoos that investigators are likely familiar to those who may know the victim. On one shoulder is a pit bull with the word “JUICE” under it. On the other shoulder is a bull dog holding a “Tommy gun.”
Maryland State Police Homicide Unit investigators are investigating this murder that occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. today. Details are few at this time. The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was assaulted by one or more suspects while he was on Bethel Street, in Salisbury. He was transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center where he later died.
Anyone with information about the identity of the victim or about his murder, is urged to call the Salisbury Police Department at 410-548-3165. Callers may remain anonymous.
Sunday, July 30, 2017
Police Seek Public’s Help To Identify Wicomico Co. Murder Victim Who Has Distinctive Tattoos July 30, 2017
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on July 30, 2017
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment