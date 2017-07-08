Saturday, July 8, 2017

Photos From Today's Rally To Save Our History



Char Shelby and Julie Brewington

Matt Adams being interviewed by Debbie Gates
Julie Brewington and Myself

While it was very hot today some patriots did make it out to support leaving our history alone. Char Shelby did a great job getting this together , and it was good to see long time friends Julie and Mike Brewington and Matt Adams. I did several interviews while there, one with Don Rush and with Debbie Gates from the times so will let you know when they are posted...the fight continues
Posted by on

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)