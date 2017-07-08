Photos From Today's Rally To Save Our History

|Char Shelby and Julie Brewington
|Matt Adams being interviewed by Debbie Gates
|Julie Brewington and Myself
While it was very hot today some patriots did make it out to support leaving our history alone. Char Shelby did a great job getting this together , and it was good to see long time friends Julie and Mike Brewington and Matt Adams. I did several interviews while there, one with Don Rush and with Debbie Gates from the times so will let you know when they are posted...the fight continues
No comments:
Post a Comment