Wednesday, July 26, 2017
PAPD is investigating a shooting that occurred on 7/25/17 during the early evening hours on Antioch Avenue. Two victims were taken to PRMC for non life threatening injuries. Anyone with any information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact PAPD at 410-651-1822. Callers can also contact Crime Solvers of the Lower Eastern Shore at 410-548-1776 to give anonymous tips concerning this incident. Information that leads to an arrest can result in monetary awards.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on July 26, 2017
