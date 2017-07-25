OCEAN CITY, MD – (July 25, 2017) : Three men were arrested early Tuesday morning after assaulting a victim in his vehicle and stealing the victim’s car keys in Ocean City.

On Tuesday, July 25, 2017, at 1:46 a.m. Ocean City police were dispatched to the area of Seabay Lane for a report of a strong arm robbery. The victim, who had visible signs of injury to his face, reported he was assaulted by one suspect while two other suspects stole his car keys from the ignition. The suspects then fled the area in their own vehicle.

Officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle moments later at a gas station in the 12800 block of Ocean Gateway (Route 50) in West Ocean City. The three suspects were arrested and identified as Avontai K. Bland, 21, of Laurel, DE, Khalil D. Carroll, 21, of Salisbury, MD, and Stephon L. Hammond, 22, of Seaford, DE.