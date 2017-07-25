Officers Charge Three in Early Morning Assault
OCEAN CITY, MD – (July 25, 2017): Three men were arrested early Tuesday morning after assaulting a victim in his vehicle and stealing the victim’s car keys in Ocean City.
On Tuesday, July 25, 2017, at 1:46 a.m. Ocean City police were dispatched to the area of Seabay Lane for a report of a strong arm robbery. The victim, who had visible signs of injury to his face, reported he was assaulted by one suspect while two other suspects stole his car keys from the ignition. The suspects then fled the area in their own vehicle.
Officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle moments later at a gas station in the 12800 block of Ocean Gateway (Route 50) in West Ocean City. The three suspects were arrested and identified as Avontai K. Bland, 21, of Laurel, DE, Khalil D. Carroll, 21, of Salisbury, MD, and Stephon L. Hammond, 22, of Seaford, DE.
Bland has been charged with robbery and second degree assault. Carroll has been charged with robbery and theft of less than $1,000. Hammond has been charged with robbery and possession of oxycodone. Each is currently being held at the Ocean City Public Safety Building awaiting an initial appearance before a Maryland District Court Commissioner.
