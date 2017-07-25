Officers Charge Six in Monday Morning Robbery
OCEAN CITY, MD – (July 25, 2017): A verbal altercation between two groups leads to a strong arm robbery and physical altercation early Monday morning in Ocean City.
On July 24, 2017, at approximately 2:40 a.m. Ocean City police were dispatched to the area of 2nd Street and St. Louis Avenue in reference to a strong arm robbery. Officers met with a large group of individuals and learned that they had been involved in a verbal altercation with another group of individuals which elevated to a physical altercation. One of the individuals from the group of victims reported that they were assaulted and had their cell phone stolen. Another reported being struck in the head with a handgun.
Through investigation, officers were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle traveling southbound on Philadelphia Avenue shortly after the initial report. The vehicle was stopped in the 11400 block of Ocean Gateway (Route 50) in West Ocean City. During a search of the vehicle, officers located the stolen cell phone and a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun.
The individuals in the suspect group were identified and charged as follows:
Monae D. Harrington, 20, of Waldorf, MD
Charged with first degree assault, second degree assault, handgun in a vehicle, and use of a handgun during the commission of a felony.
Transferred to Worcester County Jail without bond.
Novio V. Smallwood, 16, of Capital Heights, MD
Charged as an adult with first degree assault, second degree assault, handgun in a vehicle, and use of a handgun during the commission of a felony.
Transferred to the Worcester County Jail without bond.
Jayvonta D. Thomas, 22, of Hyattsville, MD
Charged with first degree assault, second degree assault, handgun in a vehicle, and use of a handgun during the commission of a felony.
Transferred to Worcester County Jail without bond.
Tijay M. Thomas, 19, of Hyattsville, MD
Charged with first degree assault, second degree assault, handgun in a vehicle, and use of a handgun during the commission of a felony.
Transferred to Worcester County Jail without bond.
Joquan A. Vinson, 16, of Capitol Heights, MD
Charged as an adult with first degree assault, second degree assault, possession of a handgun, possession of a handgun as a minor, use of a handgun during the commission of a felony, and knowingly altering a firearm identification number.
Transferred to the Worcester County Jail without bond.
Quincy D. Whitman, 22, of Suitland, MD
Charged with robbery, first degree assault, theft of less than $1,000, second degree assault, possession of a handgun, use of a handgun during the commission of a felony, and knowingly altering a firearm identification number.
Transferred to Worcester County Jail without bond.
