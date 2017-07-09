Officer Involved Shooting And Homicide Overnight

Details just coming out but it happened over by Kmart and the Exxon on route 50
It was a MSP involved shooting
UPDATE:
A suspect shot and killed another person and an off duty msp officer who was there engaged the gunman and a shootout occurred... Much more to come
The two deceased are identified as Michael T. Ward, Jr., 27, and Jaquan M. Griffin, 21, both of Salisbury, Maryland
2 comments:
Punkin court Exxon=== black guy shoots black guy off duty cop shoots black shooter but somehow it will be the cops fault thanks to people like James Yadayada.
Pray our officers are safe.
