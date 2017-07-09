Sunday, July 9, 2017

Officer Involved Shooting And Homicide Overnight

Details just coming out but it happened over by Kmart and the Exxon on route 50

It was a MSP involved shooting

UPDATE:
A suspect shot and killed another person and an off duty msp officer who was there engaged the gunman and a shootout occurred... Much more to come

The two deceased are identified as Michael T. Ward, Jr., 27, and Jaquan M. Griffin, 21, both of Salisbury, Maryland 

Anonymous said...

Punkin court Exxon=== black guy shoots black guy off duty cop shoots black shooter but somehow it will be the cops fault thanks to people like James Yadayada.

July 9, 2017 at 8:56 AM
Anonymous said...

Pray our officers are safe.

July 9, 2017 at 9:10 AM

