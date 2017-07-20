OFFICE of the SHERIFF for QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY PRESS RELEASES

OFFICE of the SHERIFF for QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY
INCIDENT: Suspicious Male / CDS Activity
DATE / TIME: 07/18/17 @ 0724 hours
LOCATION: Old Love Point Park, Stevensville, Maryland
DETAILS: Deputies responded to the Old Love Point Park in reference to a suspicious male who was found in a bathroom that is being renovated. When asked to leave the suspicious male did so, however he left CDS paraphernalia behind. Investigation is ongoing.
.
DEPUTY: Deputy Carnaggio / Dfc. Burns
CASE: 17-21109
********************************************
INCIDENT: Emergency Petition
DATE / TIME: 07/18/17 @ 1526 hours
LOCATION: 500 Block of Roundtop Road, Chestertown, MD
DETAILS: Deputies responded to the 500 block of Roundtop Road, Chestertown, Md., in reference to an Emergency Petition Service. Deputies took the subject into custody on a Petition completed by Corsica Mental Health Services in an effort to have him psychiatrically evaluated. Subject was transported to the Chester River Hospital in Chestertown for further evaluation.
********************************************
INCIDENT: MDOP/Assault 2nd Degree
DATE / TIME: 7/17/17 @1854 hrs.
LOCATION: 2000 Block of Main St. Chester, MD 21619
VICTIM: 45 year old female
DETAILS: Female was at residence and heard a noise outside. Went outside and observed a middle aged male walking away from the residence. Observed several outdoor furniture items outside had been moved and damaged. She confronted the male who became irate. Male then pushed the female, causing a small scratch. Female returned to the residence and called 911. Deputies were able to identify the male who lived in the area. Female was referred to the district court commissioner for charges. Damage valued at $60.00. Charges Pending
DEPUTY: Dep Matteson. Assisted by Dep. Pack
CASE: 17-21064
INCIDENT: Narcotic arrest, PWID
DATE / TIME: 07/19/2017 approximately 1100 hours
LOCATION: Courtyard Inn, Chestertown MD 21620
Arrested: Johnathan David Willey 25 of Chestertown, Md Held No Bail
Dejeune Kiarius Waits 21 of Chestertown, Md Released on PR
DETAILS: Officers were dispatched to the Chester harbor development in reference to a verbal disturbance. Dispatch informed Deputies in route that the suspect had left the Chester Harbor area and was driving a black in color, Nissan passenger vehicle.
A Deputy observed the suspect vehicle driving at a high rate of speed in reverse. The suspect vehicle was observed pulling into the Courtyard Inn located in Chestertown, Queen Anne’s County Md. The driver of the suspect vehicle was described as a tall Caucasian male with an African American female passenger.
Deputies arrived at the Courtyard Inn and located the suspect vehicle. Contact was made with the driver who was identified as Johnathan David Willey. Willey attempted numerous times to get out of the vehicle, saying he needed to go inside the building. Willey then removed a hypodermic needle from his pocket, sprayed the contents of the needle on the ground and attempted to destroy the evidence by breaking the needle. Willey was placed under arrest while being placed into an agency patrol vehicle, began to kick at multiple officers, striking those officers.
The passenger in the vehicle, identified as Dejeune Waits, requested her bag which was located inside the vehicle. Due to what we located on Willey's person, and for officer safety, a search of Wait's bag was conducted for weapons and C.D.S. Once Waits was advised of the search, Waits took a deep breath and looked straight to the ground.
A search of the Waits' bag resulted in the seizure of 17 individual baggies of suspected heroin which was located inside an orange prescription bottle without a label. Two plastic straws containing suspected C.D.S. residue. The total weight is an approximately 3.6 grams of suspected Heroin.
DEPUTY: Dfc. Prince and Deputy Dickey
CASE: 17-21289
__________________________________________
__________________________________________
INCIDENT: Theft under $1,000
DATE / TIME: 07/19/2017 @ 1947
LOCATION: Batts Neck Road Stevensville, MD 21666
DETAILS: A victim that resides on Batts Neck Road called to report that her generator that was sitting in her front yard overnight was stolen sometime between 7/18 and 7/19 from her front yard. The generator was being used to run an air conditioner at the time of theft. It was valued at $350.00. It was described as being red and black. The victim could not provide any additional descriptive information for the generator.
.DEPUTY: Dfc. Alex Cooper
CASE: 17-21344
