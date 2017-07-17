Ocean Pines Police Press Release

As the result of a Domestic complaint, Ocean Pines Police arrested a 28 year old Ocean Pines man for 1st Degree Assault, Police Charged:
- Nathaniel Irving Schneider, W/M, 28 years of age, of Ocean Pines, with:
One (1) count of 1st degree assault, and
One (1) count of 2nd degree assault
Mr. Schneider was taken before a District Court Commissioner and was being held on $7500 bond in the Worcester County Jail.
The Ocean Pines Police Department made the following arrest(s) for DUI/ DWI on the following dates:
- Jameson L. Cooper, W/M, 30 years of age, of Philadelphia, PA, arrested July 1
- Michael Edward Bell, W/M, 31 years of age, of Rockville, MD, arrested July 1
- Michael Shockley, W/M, 26 years of age, of Ocean Pines, arrested July 7
For more information contact: Chief David C. Massey- Ocean Pines Police Department (410) 641-7747 ext. 3024
