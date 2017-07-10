Monday, July 10, 2017

Notice Of Investigation Dorchester Fire

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date: July 9, 2017

Time:  3:06 pm

Location / Address:  5946 Allen Road, Rhodesdale, Dorchester County

Type of Incident:  Fire

Description of Structure / Property: 2003 Winnebago Adventurer (RV)

Owner / Occupants: John & Linda Wheedleton

Injuries or Deaths: none

Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $ 40,000.00                     Contents: $ 5,000.00

Smoke Alarm Status: n/a

Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a

Arrests(s):  none

Primary Responding Fire Department: Eldorado Brookview

# of Alarms: 2      # Of Firefighters: 40

Time to Control: 1 hour

Discovered By:  occupant

Area of Origin:  interior of motor home

Preliminary Cause: under investigation

Additional Information:  Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Lower Eastern Region Office of the State Fire Marshal at 410-713-3780. This fire also extended into the family home causing an additional $80,000.00 to the structure. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

Posted by on

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)