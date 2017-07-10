Notice Of Investigation Dorchester Fire

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: July 9, 2017
Time: 3:06 pm
Location / Address: 5946 Allen Road, Rhodesdale, Dorchester County
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: 2003 Winnebago Adventurer (RV)
Owner / Occupants: John & Linda Wheedleton
Injuries or Deaths: none
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $ 40,000.00 Contents: $ 5,000.00
Smoke Alarm Status: n/a
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a
Arrests(s): none
Primary Responding Fire Department: Eldorado Brookview
# of Alarms: 2 # Of Firefighters: 40
Time to Control: 1 hour
Discovered By: occupant
Area of Origin: interior of motor home
Preliminary Cause: under investigation
Additional Information: Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Lower Eastern Region Office of the State Fire Marshal at 410-713-3780. This fire also extended into the family home causing an additional $80,000.00 to the structure. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.
