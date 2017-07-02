Missing Person Wicomico County

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 07/02/2017
Type of Incident: Missing Person
Date and Time: 07-02-17 @ 0122 am
Location: 9399 Stable Lane, Wicomico County
Missing Person: Brooklyn Shae Marie Crowley
On July 2, 2017 at approximately 1:22 AM, 13 Y/O Brooklyn Shae Marie Crowley was last seen in the area of her residence in Delmar Wicomico County, Maryland. Crowley was wearing light color blue jeans and an unknown type T-shirt. Shis described as 5’5” 130lbs straight brown long hair, and brown eyes.
Anyone with information as to the location or if you have seen this person, please contact the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack.
