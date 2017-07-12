***WANTED***
Millsboro Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating the below pictured subject, MATTHEW MCCONNELL.
MATTHEW MCCONNELL is wanted for charges stemming from a domestic incident that occurred early Wednesday morning. Charges include:
- Criminal Mischief under $1500.00
- Offensive Touching
MCCONNELL is also wanted for:
-Failure to appear in Justice of the Peace Court 6
-Failure to appeared in Sussex Court of Common Pleas
-Failure to pay out of Justice of the Peace Courf 2
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of MCCONNELL they are asked to contact the Millsboro Police Department at (302) 934-8174. Information can also be provided by Calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.
