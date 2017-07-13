Matt Maciarello And Kathleen Beckstead File For Re-Election

KATHLEEN LEONARD BECKSTEAD, Associate Judge, Wicomico County Circuit Court, 1st Judicial Circuit, August 4, 2000 to September 18, 2010, and since October 1, 2015 (County Administrative Judge, September 18, 2010 to October 1, 2015). Presiding Judge-in-Charge, Drug Court, 2005-13, 2015-. Designated Member, Business and Technology Court, 1st Judicial Circuit. Member, Drug Treatment Court Commission, 2005-06. Member, Problem-Solving Courts Committee, Maryland Judicial Conference, 2007-09 (drug treatment court oversight committee, 2007-14). Member, Specialty Courts and Dockets Committee, Judicial Council, 2015-.
Master of Domestic and Juvenile Law, Wicomico County Circuit Court, 1996-2000. Member, Trial Courts Judicial Nominating Commission, 1st Commission District, 1999-; Drug and Alcohol Abuse Council, Wicomico County, 2004-; Delinquency Prevention Board, and Local Management Board, Partnership for Families and Children, Wicomico County, 1999-2000.
Born in Galveston, Texas, July 28, 1961. Villanova University, B.A. (political science), 1983; University of Baltimore School of Law, J.D., 1987. Admitted to Maryland Bar, 1987. Law clerk to Judge Alfred T. Truitt, Jr., and Judge D. William Simpson, Wicomico County Circuit Court, 1987-88. Associate, Anthenelli & Otway, 1988-94 (partner, 1994-96); Webster & Anderson, 1996. Member, Maryland State Bar Association (family & juvenile law section, 1997-; family & juvenile law section council, 1995-99); Eastern Shore Chapter (founder, 1991; treasurer, 1992; president, 1998), Women's Bar Association of Maryland; Wicomico County Bar Association (vice-president, 1992; president, 1993; secretary, 1994, 1998). Member, National Association of Women Judges, 2001-. Fellow, Maryland Bar Foundation, 2001-. Mentor & coach, The Salisbury School, Statewide High School Mock Trial Competition, 2009-. Member, St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church, Salisbury, Maryland.
MATTHEW A. MACIARELLO, Associate Judge, Wicomico County Circuit Court, 1st Judicial Circuit, since July 22, 2016.
State's Attorney, Wicomico County, January 3, 2011 to July 22, 2016. Resigned July 22, 2016. Deputy State's Attorney, Wicomico County, November 8, 2010 to January 3, 2011.
Member, Drug and Alcohol Abuse Council, Wicomico County, 2011-16.
Wor-Wic Community College, A.A. (general studies); Salisbury University, B.A. (political science), magna cum laude; University of Maryland School of Law, J.D., 2003. Admitted to Maryland Bar, 2003; Delaware Bar, 2008. Partner, Hearne & Bailey, P.A., 2009-10 (associate, 2005-09). Member, Maryland State Bar Association; Wicomico County Bar Association (president, 2008-09). Assistant legal counsel, Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce. Member, Wor-Wic Foundation Board. Member, Salisbury Rotary Club (Paul Harris fellow). Youth soccer coach. Cub scout leader, Pack 185. Rotarian of the Year, Salisbury Rotary Club, 2006. Outstanding Public Health Leader for Wicomico County, Wicomico County Health Department, 2016. Married; two children.
Editor's Note:Both of them are outstanding people and judges and have my complete support
No comments:
Post a Comment