Maryland State Police To Support National Night Out Efforts(PIKESVILLE, Md.) — Maryland State Police will join communities and other law enforcement agencies across the state on Tuesday, August 1 in support of National Night Out. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.
Communities from Western Maryland to the Baltimore region to the Eastern Shore and Southern Maryland have a variety of events planned for National Night Out. From block parties and festivals to parades, cookouts and other community events, neighborhoods are reaching out to Maryland State Police and other law enforcement agencies as a part of this collaborative effort.
Citizens who attend a National Night Out event in their respective communities will have the chance to interact with troopers and learn ways to help make their neighborhood a safer place to live. Since the inaugural event in 1984, National Night Out has grown from 2.7 million Americans participating in 400 communities in 23 states to more than 37 million people and 15,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities and military bases worldwide.
Maryland State Police will be at the following National Night Out events:
Allegany County:
- LaVale – 5 to 8 p.m., Country Club Mall, 1262 Vocke Road, Cumberland, MD 21502
- Crofton – 6 to 8 p.m., Crofton Library, 1681, Riedel Road, Crofton, MD 21114
- Fort Meade – 5 to 9 p.m., 4409 Llewellyn Avenue, Fort Meade, MD 20755
- Fort Meade – 5 to 9 p.m., 6619 Mapes Road, Fort Meade, MD, 20755
- Severna Park – 6 to 8 p.m., Earleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Co., 161 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146
- Catonsville – 6 to 8 p.m., Paradise Community Association, 6715 Frederick Road, Catonsville, MD 21228
- Middle River – 5 to 8 p.m., Aero Acres Community Association, Boys and Girls Club, 1400 Fuselage Avenue, Middle River, MD 21220
- Chesapeake Beach – 6 to 8 p.m., 3321 Meadow Lane, Chesapeake Beach, MD, 20732
- Huntingtown – 6 to 8 p.m., Queensberry, 6 to 8 p.m., Bidwell Lane, Huntingtown, MD, 20678
- Lusby – 6 to 8 p.m., Chesapeake Ranch Estates, Mesa Trail, Lusby, MD, 20657
- Lusby – 6 to 8 p.m., East-John Youth Center, 11385 Mill Bridge Road, Lusby, MD, 20657
- North Beach – 6 to 8 p.m., Town of North Beach waterfront, North Beach, MD, 20714
- Port Republic – 6 to 8 p.m., Western Shores Community, Western Shores Boulevard, Port Republic, MD 20676
- Prince Frederick – 6 to 8 p.m, Yeardley Hills, 700 Yeardley Drive, Prince Frederick, MD 20678
- Prince Frederick – 6 to 8 p.m., Bayside Forest Community, Prince Frederick, MD, 20678
- Prince Frederick – 6 to 8 p.m., Carroll Western United Methodist Church, 2325 Adelina Road, Prince Frederick, MD, 20678
- Prince Frederick – 6 to 8 p.m., College Station, Sonoma Lane, Prince Frederick, MD 20678
- Prince Frederick – 6 to 8 p.m., Dares Beach Civic Association, Prince Frederick MD 20678
- Prince Frederick – 6 to 8 p.m., Prince Frederick Village
- Prince Frederick – 6 to 8 p.m., 340 Fair Ground Road, Prince Frederick, MD 20678
- Prince Frederick – 6 to 8 p.m., Symphony Woods, Colton County, Prince Frederick, MD, 20678
- St. Leonard – 6 to 8 p.m., Long Beach and Calvert Beach Civic Association, 5845 Calvert Boulevard, St. Leonard, MD, 20685
- Manchester – 5 to 9 p.m., Manchester Carnival Grounds, 3285 York Street, Manchester, MD, 21102
- Hampstead – 5 to 9 p.m., Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company, 1341 N. Main St., Hampstead, MD 21074
- North East – 5 to 9 p.m., Boys and Girls Club of Cecil County, 114 E. Cecil Ave., North East, Md., 21901
- Perryville – 5 to 9 p.m., Community Fire Company of Perryville, 920 Principio Furnace Rd., Perryville, MD, 21903
- Thurmont – 6 to 7:30 p.m., Thurmont Police Department, 800 East Main Street, Thurmont, MD, 21788
- Walkersville – 6 to 8 p.m., Walkersville Town Hall, 21 East Frederick Street, Frederick, MD 21793
- Oakland – 6 to 9 p.m., Oakland Train Station, 117 Liberty Street, Oakland, MD, 21550
- Abingdon – 5 to 9 p.m., The Court at Constant Friendship, 403 Constant Friendship Boulevard, Abingdon, MD, 21009
- Ellicott City – 5 to 9 p.m., Historic District, Main Street, Ellicott City, MD 21043
- West Friendship – 5 to 9 p.m., Howard County Fairgrounds, 2210 Fairgrounds Road, West Friendship, MD, 21794
- Gaithersburg – 7 to 7:30 p.m., Roundabout Drive, Gaithersburg, MD, 20878
- Gaithersburg – 6 to 7 p.m., Quince Orchard Swim and Tennis Club, 16601 Roundabout Drive, Gaithersburg, MD, 20878
- Gaithersburg – 7 to 8 p.m., 485 Tschiffely Square Road, Gaithersburg, MD, 20878
- Olney – 5 to 9 p.m., The Green Turtle, 18101 Town Center Drive, Olney, MD, 20832
- Bowie – 6 to 8 p.m., Allen Pound, 3330 Northview Drive, Bowie, MD, 20716
- Capitol Heights – 6 to 8 p.m., Capitol Heights Police Department, 401 Capitol Heights Blvd., Capitol Heights MD 20743
- New Carrollton – 5 to 8 p.m., New Carrollton Police Department, 6016 Princess Garden Parkway, New Carrollton, MD, 20784
- New Carrollton – 5 to 8 p.m., Legation Road, New Carrollton, MD, 20784
- Crisfield – 6 to 8 p.m., Somers Cove Marina, 715 Broadway, Crisfield, MD 21817
- Princess Anne – 6 to 8 p.m., Garland Hayward Youth Center, 30660 Hampden, Ave., Princess Anne, MD, 21853.
- California – 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Woodland Acres, California, MD, 20619
- Lexington Park – 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Colony Square community, Lexington Park, MD, 20653
- Lexington Park – 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Saint Mary’s Landing Apartments, Pacific Drive, Lexington Park, MD, 20653
- Wildewood – 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Birch Way Community Center, Wildewood, MD, 20619
- Easton – 5 to 8 p.m., Monkton Park, 501 Port Street, Easton MD, 21601
- Williamsport – 6 to 8:30 p.m., Byron Park, Park Road, Williamsport, MD, 21795
- Williamsport – 6 to 9 p.m., Byron Memorial Park, Park Road, Williamsport, MD, 21795
- Salisbury – 5 to 7 p.m., Salisbury City Park, 521 South Park Drive, Salisbury, MD, 21804
No comments:
Post a Comment