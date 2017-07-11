Tuesday, July 11, 2017

Maryland State Fire Marshal Talbot County Investigation

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date: July 10, 2017
Time: 7:33 p.m.
Location / Address:  Oxford Park, Oxford Road, Oxford, Talbot County
Type of Incident: Dumpster Fire
Description of Structure / Property: Commercial Recycling Dumpster
Owner / Occupants: Maryland Environmental Service
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $2,000.00   Contents: $0.00
Smoke Alarm Status: N/A
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: N/A
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department:  Oxford VFD
# of Alarms:  1  # Of Firefighters: 8
Time to Control: 10 minutes
Discovered By: Passer-by
Area of Origin: Interior of dumpster
Preliminary Cause: Under Investigation
Additional Information: Anyone with information on this fire is asked to call Maryland Deputy State Fire Marshals in the Easton office at 410-822-7609.
