NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: July 10, 2017
Time: 7:33 p.m.
Location / Address: Oxford Park, Oxford Road, Oxford, Talbot County
Type of Incident: Dumpster Fire
Description of Structure / Property: Commercial Recycling Dumpster
Owner / Occupants: Maryland Environmental Service
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $2,000.00 Contents: $0.00
Smoke Alarm Status: N/A
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: N/A
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Oxford VFD
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 8
Time to Control: 10 minutes
Discovered By: Passer-by
Area of Origin: Interior of dumpster
Preliminary Cause: Under Investigation
Additional Information: Anyone with information on this fire is asked to call Maryland Deputy State Fire Marshals in the Easton office at 410-822-7609.
Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Maryland State Fire Marshal Talbot County Investigation
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on July 11, 2017
