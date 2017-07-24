NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: 07/20/2017
Time: 1:50pm
Location / Address: 217 Grollman Road Stevensville, Queen Anne’s County, Maryland
Type of Incident: Post blast incident
Description of Structure / Property: Residential Mailbox
Owner / Occupants: John Malone
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $75.00 Contents: $0.00
Smoke Alarm Status: N/A
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: N/A
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: None, called into Queen Anne’s Sheriff’s Office
# of Alarms: N/A # of Firefighters: N/A
Time to Control: N/A
Discovered By: Owner
Area of Origin: Interior of mailbox
Preliminary Cause: Remains under investigation
Additional Information: Anyone with information please contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410 - 822-7609.
Monday, July 24, 2017
Maryland State Fire Marshal Notice Of Investigation
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on July 24, 2017
2 comments:
Really? Someone blew up a mailbox in Stevensville, and that's news. God your helpless JT
lol and yet you read it so you are welcome
