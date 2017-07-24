Monday, July 24, 2017

Maryland State Fire Marshal Notice Of Investigation

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date: 07/20/2017
Time:  1:50pm
Location / Address:  217 Grollman Road Stevensville, Queen Anne’s County, Maryland
Type of Incident: Post blast incident
Description of Structure / Property: Residential Mailbox
Owner / Occupants: John Malone
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $75.00                Contents: $0.00
Smoke Alarm Status: N/A
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: N/A
Arrests(s):  None
Primary Responding Fire Department: None, called into Queen Anne’s Sheriff’s Office
# of Alarms: N/A   # of Firefighters: N/A 
Time to Control: N/A
Discovered By:  Owner
Area of Origin:  Interior of mailbox
Preliminary Cause:  Remains under investigation
Additional Information:  Anyone with information please contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410 - 822-7609.

2 comments:

Anonymous said...

Really? Someone blew up a mailbox in Stevensville, and that's news. God your helpless JT

July 24, 2017 at 9:31 PM
Jonathan Taylor said...

lol and yet you read it so you are welcome

July 24, 2017 at 10:09 PM

