Lidl And Aldi The Latest

Aldi is the store slated for the old gas station across road from the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack on North 13. They are on their 4th plan submission as they continue to tweak the layout of the lot they have..
Lidl is the one coming to the Americas Best Value Inn location. which is also on Route 13 North prior to Marshalls. They just signed their land deal with the neighboring properties and the City, and as soon as Best Value closes its door, which will be soon....you will start see some action.
No comments:
Post a Comment