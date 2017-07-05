Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Celebrates 80 Years of the Iconic Original Glazed® Doughnut July 14.
Join the celebration by enjoying a dozen Original Glazed® doughnuts for just 80 cents with purchase of any dozen at regular price.
We're celebrating our 80th birthday of our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut Friday, July 14, a day after we opened our doors for the first time in 1937. Guests can enjoy a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just 80 cents with the purchase of any dozen at regular menu price that day at participating shops in the United States and Canada.
Show how you celebrate Krispy Kreme’s #OriginalGlazed on July 14 by posting a photo with the Original Glazed doughnut and tagging Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.
Valid at participating locations. Excludes casino locations and Puerto Rico.
