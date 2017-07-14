Friday, July 14, 2017
James Yamakawa Doesn't Even Understand Local History
In today's interview on Delmarva Public Radio, James on two separate occasions says that Mathew Williams was lynched in 1932 simply because he was black.
While lynching anyone is obviously horrible, you can't tell people he was selected just because he was black. Mr Williams had shot and killed his employer who was white and a very liked businessman at the time. People like James and BLM love to gloss over the misdeeds done by these people because of what happened to them. They did the same thing with Michael Brown, Freddie Grey and Travon Martin. I'm a believer in if you don't break the law , your chances of having bad things happen to you lessens. Putting people like this on some kind of pedestal as an example of how us "white" people are the devil is ridiculous. Two wrongs don't make a right.
I have no issue putting marker up for Williams, but put the entire story up and not the Yamakawa version of lynched just for being black.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on July 14, 2017
1 comment:
This guy is a shit stirring POS and should watch his fake Indian Ass.
