Jake Day Says Supporters Of Winder Monument Mostly Are Ignorant And Racist

As a friend of Jake Day and a supporter I have been very disturbed with his support for removing this monument from the Courthouse lawn. I told Jake now and say it again, he should have stayed out of it altogether as a politician since there was nothing he personally could do to change it. I have listened to Jake call Confederate soldiers traitors on more than one occasion and each time I just shake my head. Jake needs to brush up on his history, and as an Army guy calling someone like a Robert E Lee or Stonewall Jackson traitors is truly baffling.
In Today's interview on Delmarva Public Radio however Jake really crossed a line in my opinion. If you listen to the interview and go to the 7 minute mark area Jake calls people who support leaving the monument where it is as "mostly ignorant" and at the 8 minute mark is asked if there is an underlying racial quality for supporting it being there his answer was "absolutely". He also states around the 7:40 second mark that the supporters don't want a monument regarding the lynching. That is complete bs . I have been interviewed multiple times and stated I have no issue with that as long as it tells the whole story.
I started the petition to keep the monument where it is, having Jake call supporters that {which includes me since I started it btw} is very offensive. As a Mayor you should know when to speak and not to speak and with this issue Jake has shown a lack of understanding in how the area works. Believing that it will only maybe cost him a few votes and in the bigger scheme doesn't matter is not a smart move. Jake has awoken a much larger problem than he is aware of with his statements. The people fighting back against the BLM and liberal nonsense are now taking note of our City and I can assure you it will come back bite him in the ass.
It's hard when you like someone to see them do something really stupid like this. Jake is certainly entitled to his opinion, but having an opinion on it and pushing an agenda are different things, and Jake is pushing an agenda with his statements. Does it mean I don't like Jake?..of course not Jake is a good person but I can tell you I am very disappointed and insulted by these statements.
I started to comment and said...what the heck. It hit me that you don't understand why this dude is such a idiot. I like yourself don't understand what you see in this idiot. Opinions I guess?
