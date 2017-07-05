It’s Official: Tall Ship Returning In August For Three Weeks

OCEAN CITY — The replica tall ship El Galeon Andalucia will be making a return trip to Ocean City in August for the first time in three years after resort officials on Monday worked out a few issues in the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the vessel’s owner.
Special Events Director Frank Miller presented the Mayor and Council with the MOU that will bring El Galeon Andalucia back to Ocean City for roughly three weeks next month. The 170-foot, 500-ton tall ship replica is set to arrive in Ocean City on Aug. 10 and will make a pass in review under full sail down the beach front before beginning the trip through the Inlet, up the shallow bay and through the Route 50 drawbridge to its berth along the dock between 2nd and 3rd streets.
click here for more
No comments:
Post a Comment