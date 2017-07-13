Dorchester-Wicomico-Somerset-Inland Worcester-Accomack-
Northampton-
Including the cities of Cambridge, Salisbury, Crisfield,
Princess Anne, Snow Hill, Chincoteague, Wallops Island
340 PM EDT Wed Jul 12 2017
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...
The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a Heat
Advisory, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM EDT Thursday.
* Areas Affected: Much of the Lower Maryland Eastern Shore.
* Temperatures...Highs in the mid to upper 90s.
* Heat Index Values...Around 105 degrees.
* Impacts: Prolonged exposure or any strenuous activity may lead to heat related illnesses that require immediate medical
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is
expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned room...stay out of the sun...and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside. When possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency...call 9 1 1.
