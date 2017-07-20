GUN FOUND ON TRAFFIC STOP
On Wednesday, July 19th, 2017 a Laurel Police officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of County Seat Highway and Fire Tower Road for traffic related offenses. Further examination revealed the discovery of a loaded 9mm handgun under the driver’s seat. As a result of the investigation Dameon Trigger of Bridgeville, a person prohibited from carrying a firearm due to previous violent felony convictions, was arrested without incident.
Trigger was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited, Carrying a Concealed deadly Weapon, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Driving While Suspended, Failure to Have Required Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Failing to Properly Restrain a Child in a Motor Vehicle. Trigger was committed to Delaware Department of Corrections after failing to post $ 22,000 secure bond.
