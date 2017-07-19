Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Green War
War is not for the good of the people; it never has been. War does serve to produce massive revenues for a very broad, and yet very specific group. In case you cannot already discern, I am no less than channeling one Smedley Darlington Butler, Major General, United States Marine Corps (Ret). This shall not be a book report on War is a Racket, by the aforementioned Mr. Butler; I am merely citing the book, subsequently using it, and marveling upon its author. Smedley D. Butler was the original whistleblower. After his retirement from military service, Butler gave renowned speeches on the antiwar sentiment, after having written, War is a Racket, copywrited in 1939. Soon thereafter, in June 1940, he was dead of a mysterious stomach ailment, alleged perhaps to have been cancer, before cancer had gained prevalence as a killer. Considering his growing voice, and staunch antiwar stance, I suspect he was subtly assassinated, poisoned, killed and thusly squelched. Of course this is merely supposition, however keenly intuitive it appears, as World War 2 soon ensued. For World War One, as it was later named, the American people hadn’t even been aware that they might or should have the desire to be involved with a little European skirmish, until they had been properly propagandized, prompting the lathery froth of necessary support. Then, even though Woodrow Wilson had campaigned on the shaky platform that he had “kept us out of war”, five months later in 1916, there “We” stood, flag in hand, demanding the blood of Germans. War creates grotesque profits. Ever heard of Dick Cheney? But now We have this Trump cartoon. And in case you haven’t noticed, and judging by the increasing sociopolitical entropy, you haven’t, war is relatively imminent. The Duck understands the need for war for the sake of the military industrial complex, as well as that of the League of Profiteers, waiting in anguish for the next great grossing revenue grab. One must not requisitely possess great gifts of clairvoyance, computation, calculation, or capital gains capitulation to make a reasonable correlation between dividing and conquering. The chaos being farmed by der Trump camp should be fairly evident to most everyone. All we need now is a nice little false flag flashpoint to fuel the feeding frenzy. Smedley Butler’s family obtained a REcopywrite of War is a Racket in or about 2003, serving to alert you to pending shenanigans. If my memory serves, there was quite an event in the back end of 2001, changing the global landscape in different ways, physically and geopolitically for example. Now in 2017, the average Liberal would rather complain than provide proactivity. And the average Conservative hears enough common-Con rhetoric, blinded by and concurrently oblivious to the polar division politically inherent to the paradigm, that they’re in victory formation. It’s sad. It’s frustrating. It’s reality. What’s not real is propaganda. Smedley Butler “spent 33 years and four months in active military service, and during that time spent most of (his) life as a high class muscle man for Big Business, for Wall Street and the bankers.” Butler went on to confess that, “in short, (he) was a racketeer, a gangster for capitalism”. Greed yearns for war, and informs it. The propagandized patriotic population, none-the-wiser to the growing Precariat class, has plenty of programming on TVs and interwebz to provide the amply greyed veil, and blissful ignorance. War also does well with somehow spawning gravestones, but not for the money makers, the magnates. These monuments are reserved for the unknowing slaves of industry. Back during World War 1, soldiers were guilted into giving up much of their tangible monies to conscription, while the fat cats grew obese playing global grabass, a greenback grab. I would like to recommend that you obtain a copy of Butler's book. I don't tend to make reading suggestions, but this one is small, succinct, and so very saucy.
Posted by danny durden on July 19, 2017
