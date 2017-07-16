Sunday, July 16, 2017

Glenn Watson Missing in Fruitland

The Fruitland Police Department is asking for assistance locating Glenn Watson.  Glenn was last seen on 7/16/17 at approximately 3:45 PM, in the 400 block of Slab Bridge Road, Fruitland, Maryland.  Glenn was wearing a blue t-shirt and multicolored shorts (similar to pajama shorts) and gray Nike high tops. Glenn may also be wearing a watch and/or black sunglasses.  Foul play is not suspected, however Glenn is considered critically missing due to health concerns. If anyone has any information regarding Glenn’s location please contact the Fruitland Police Department immediately (410)548-2803.


