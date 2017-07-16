The Fruitland Police Department is asking for assistance locating Glenn Watson. Glenn was last seen on 7/16/17 at approximately 3:45 PM, in the 400 block of Slab Bridge Road, Fruitland, Maryland. Glenn was wearing a blue t-shirt and multicolored shorts (similar to pajama shorts) and gray Nike high tops. Glenn may also be wearing a watch and/or black sunglasses. Foul play is not suspected, however Glenn is considered critically missing due to health concerns. If anyone has any information regarding Glenn’s location please contact the Fruitland Police Department immediately (410)548-2803.
Sunday, July 16, 2017
Glenn Watson Missing in Fruitland
The Fruitland Police Department is asking for assistance locating Glenn Watson. Glenn was last seen on 7/16/17 at approximately 3:45 PM, in the 400 block of Slab Bridge Road, Fruitland, Maryland. Glenn was wearing a blue t-shirt and multicolored shorts (similar to pajama shorts) and gray Nike high tops. Glenn may also be wearing a watch and/or black sunglasses. Foul play is not suspected, however Glenn is considered critically missing due to health concerns. If anyone has any information regarding Glenn’s location please contact the Fruitland Police Department immediately (410)548-2803.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on July 16, 2017
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment