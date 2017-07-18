Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Fragging? or Fracking??
Americans are a proud people; an eagle, a majestic and regal eagle may or not exhibit pride, but is an American symbol. One may wonder if Americans are swallowing their pride, accepting the will of the rulers, whom are earmarking a rough average of 55% of the company’s discretionary spending budget on military disciplines or if We are somehow perpetuating a principle privilege of being ruled. Rulers ruling by recycling old tricks of imperialistic militarism in the guise of “democracy” and “freedom” but in the actual pursuit and protection of the petrodollar at the peril of the soldiers and their families, and of course the remaining otherwise unaffiliated citizens should suddenly seem like something that has been sinusoidal in occurrence for generations of Americans.
How has the establishment succeeded in duping a population of seemingly educated people into allowing the Military Age to run concurrently with the Technology Age? The obvious symbiotic potential notwithstanding, why does this pairing even exist? Why does what exist...?
The Industrial Military Complex manages to function with the blessing of ~55% of the reported corporate operating wallet of the USA, LLC. One can assume with certitude that components of the military are meshed into industry with covert complexity. So how can this beast exist, with all the inherent “checks and balances” of the gubment? This money monster has made us believe in it. And the spooky spell won’t be broken until a critical mass is reached, meaning an irreparable chasm ruptures between the rulers and the ruled. Some profoundly disillusioning event could easily cause such a chasm to occur. But so far, the fluoride is holding strong, and the people passively acquiesce, without even knowing it.
The Federal gubment pitches in a pretty paltry contribution to the state-run education system, and demonstrates the audacity to shove Common Core down America’s collective throat. Thanks guys.
Recently, a term never-to-be-mentioned in Common Core classrooms was unearthed, in a coffee shop reading: fragging. Fragging refers to the slang term coined during the Vietnam Era, describing the killing of unjust and unpopular military officers by means of a fragmentation grenade “accidentally” exploding in a targeted officer’s vicinity, or perhaps some other “accidental” vector.
Fragging is what happens when the slaves of the machine start to think, in critical realization, that something’s not right, and then tries to fix it. Imagine the critical awakening, when Americans realize the sham system for what it is.
Soldiers are strictly prohibited from saying things that might be construed as disparaging about the military, or the government, or God forbid he say something about the President or some other high-ranking official. But we unaffiliated folks can say things, as supposedly, We are free to do so.
-A shout-out credit to Harass the Brass, and Firestarter Press
Posted by danny durden on July 18, 2017
