FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - AT&T CELL PHONE OUTAGE CRISFIELD AREA
Media Contact: Yvette Cross
Phone: 410-651-0707
e-mail: ycross@somersetmd.us
The Crisfield area is experiencing AT&T cell phone outages, individuals with AT&T cell service may not be able to call 911 in an emergency. Somerset County Emergency Services can still receive 911 calls from cell phones with other providers and from landline home phones in the affected area. If you have a medical condition that may require you to call 911, and you have an AT&T phone but no landline it is recommended you stay with someone who is able to call 911. Go to a friend or family member with working service, or have someone stay with you who has a working cell phone with a provider other than AT&T.
At this time AT&T is working on this issue, but it is not known when service will be fully restored.
