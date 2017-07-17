Fight Over Confederate Statues Personal for Daughter of CSA Soldier

As the debate rages throughout the country about how to honor Confederate soldiers, some see the statues of the old South not as symbols of hate, but symbols of their family.
For 94-year-old Iris Gay Jordan of Florida, the debate hits close to home. She still becomes emotional when she talks about her father, Lewis Gay, a soldier who fought for the Confederacy during the Civil War and survived three battles.
"My family died for it and that should stand for something," said Jordan. Asked about whether the statues should stand today, she said "Yes. they stand for a part of history."
The history of the Civil War still divides some in the South, where some still call it "The War of Northern Aggression."
