Easton Police Department NATIONAL NIGHT OUT

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT
On Tuesday, August 1st the Easton Police Department, in partnership with The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, The Town of Easton Parks & Recreation, The Talbot County Department of Parks & Recreation, Talbot County Department of Social Services, and Talbot Partnership will be hosting its annual National Night Out event at Moton Park from 5:00-8:00 pm. This is an opportunity for the entire community to come together as one voice against crime in our neighborhoods. This year marks the eleventh year anniversary of the Easton National Night Out event.
National Night Out is a crime/drug prevention event that involves citizens, law enforcement agencies, civic groups, neighborhood organizations and local officials from our community. It is designed to strengthen neighborhood spirit, Police-community relations and send a message to criminals that our neighborhoods are organized and fighting back. Last year, over 37 million people across the United States, US territories, Canada and at US military bases worldwide participate in National Night Out.
Easton's celebration will take place at Moton Park and the George Murphy pool. From 5:00-7:00 pm, there will be free swimming provided by Talbot County Parks and Recreation and free food provided by various donors, to include Mountaire Farms Inc., Target and The Easton Volunteer Fire Department. Other activities include demonstrations by Phillips Wharf, the Talbot County D.A.R.E. Program and much more! Face painting and games will be available as well as a magician, who will be circulating throughout the crowd to provide entertainment. At 7:00 pm, a guest speaker will address attendees and speak about a variety of community issues. At 8:00 pm, the evening concludes with a group walk around the neighborhood to let criminals know we are “taking back the streets”. Those participating in the group walk will be entered into a raffle to win a free season membership to the George Murphy Community Pool.
The success of this event is due in large part to its generous sponsors and donors. In addition to those listed above, the following have helped make this year’s celebration a success: Easton Utilities, The Neighborhood Service Center, Grand Rental Station, Talbot County FOP Lodge 18, The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, The Maryland State Police, Talbot Mentors, WCEI, Eglseder Wealth Management Group, Easton Vol. Fire Department and the Star Democrat.
