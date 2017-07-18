Tuesday, July 18, 2017

Drug And Gun Arrest In Somerset County

Drug and Gun Arrest in Somerset County MarylandJuly 18, 2017

 

On Monday evening. July 17, 2017 at 5:37 p.m. Tpr. Travers from the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack stopped a passenger vehicle for exceeding the posted speed limit of 55 mph on U.S. Rt 13 S/B in the area of Lake Somerset Campground, in Westover, Somerset County, Maryland.

Upon contacting the driver, Tpr. Travers immediately smelled a strong odor of raw marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle.  A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed 14.2 grams of marijuana and a 9 mm handgun in the passenger compartment of the vehicle, which was immediately accessible to the driver.  The driver was identified as Jamel Anthony Norwood 11/16/1992 who displayed a Georgia driver’s license.  Norwood was processed and transported to the Somerset County Commissioners office were he was held on a $10,000 bond at the Somerset County Detention Center.

 



Posted by on

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)