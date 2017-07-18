Drug and Gun Arrest in Somerset County MarylandJuly 18, 2017
On Monday evening. July 17, 2017 at 5:37 p.m. Tpr. Travers from the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack stopped a passenger vehicle for exceeding the posted speed limit of 55 mph on U.S. Rt 13 S/B in the area of Lake Somerset Campground, in Westover, Somerset County, Maryland.
Upon contacting the driver, Tpr. Travers immediately smelled a strong odor of raw marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed 14.2 grams of marijuana and a 9 mm handgun in the passenger compartment of the vehicle, which was immediately accessible to the driver. The driver was identified as Jamel Anthony Norwood 11/16/1992 who displayed a Georgia driver’s license. Norwood was processed and transported to the Somerset County Commissioners office were he was held on a $10,000 bond at the Somerset County Detention Center.
Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Drug And Gun Arrest In Somerset County
Drug and Gun Arrest in Somerset County MarylandJuly 18, 2017
No comments:
Post a Comment