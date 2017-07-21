Driver Flees Traffic Stop Wanted by State Police In Somerset

Driver Flees Traffic Stop Wanted by State Police
On 7/21/2017 at 2:30 a.m., a trooper from the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack conducted a traffic stop in Crisfield, Maryland. During the traffic stop the driver fled from the trooper on foot. The suspect has been identified as Keyon Demetricus Honesty who has approximately 7 active arrest warrants for his person. A search of the area was unsuccessful for Honesty. The Maryland State Police is asking that anyone with information in regards to Honesty or his whereabouts call the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack at 443-260-3700 or by dialing 911.
Saw a helicopter flying over my house very low that same time with the light on the helicopter
So. Who cares what you saw? It is confirmed that the person ran and has, yet another, warrant for his arrest. Why do people have to make everything about themselves?
