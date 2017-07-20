Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

On Wednesday, July 19, 2017 a deputy from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office arrested 28 year old Stephanie Renae Taylor of 3719 East Baltimore Street, Baltimore,Md. She was wanted in connection with the unlawful taking of two vehicles, one from the Taylors Island area and the other from Cambridge. She was charged with unauthorized removal of property, Theft under $1,000.00, 2 counts of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, Theft over $1,000.00 but under $10,000.00, Driving on a suspended license, Possession of Heroin and Possession of paraphernalia. A court commissioner released her.
No comments:
Post a Comment