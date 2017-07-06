Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

On Thursday, June 29, 2017 deputies from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of Railroad Road and Dobson Street at Railroad Hill, Hurlock, Md. for a reported assault. The investigation into the incident led to the arrest of 32 year old Shannon Marie Miller of 5004 Marshy Hope Drive, Hurlock, Md. The investigation revealed that her and a male friend had been traveling on Rt. 392 when the suspect became enraged and grabbed the steering wheel and attempted to force the vehicle into an oncoming vehicle. The driver pulled over at which time the suspect exited the vehicle and retrieved a folding knife from the trunk and threatened the driver with the knife. The driver and 2 children in the car were able to flee to safety. The suspect was arrested and charged with 3 counts of Attempted First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Equipment used to Administer Heroin, Possession of C.D.S. Paraphernalia and Wearing and Carrying a Dangerous Weapon. She was ordered Held without Bond.
