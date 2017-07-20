Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Arrest

On Tuesday, July 11, 2017 a deputy from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office arrested 23 year old Richard Wayne Dawson of 502 Academy Street, Hurlock, Md. He was wanted in connection to a Burglary and Theft that took place on May 4, 2017 near Elwood. He was charged with First Degree Burglary, Third Degree Burglary, Fourth Degree Burglary with intent to commit Theft, Malicious Destruction of Property under $500.00, Theft over $1,000 but under $10,000.00 and Theft Scheme over $1,000.00 but under $10,000.00. He was held on $10,000.00 Bond.
