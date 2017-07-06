Delaware's Madison Brengle upsets Petra Kvitova at Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) – Madison Brengle knew, of course, that her opponent, Petra Kvitova, was a two-time Wimbledon champion and a popular pick to win the title again this year.
Brengle also was aware, of course, that she herself never had won so much as one main-draw match at the All England Club until this week.
This, instead, is all the 27-year-old from Dover, Delaware, was focused on as she began playing Kvitova on Wednesday evening on Court No. 2: Please just let me win a game. The 95th-ranked Brengle did just that – and much, much more, stunning the 11th-seeded Kvitova 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 to reach the third round at Wimbledon.
The reason for Brengle’s preoccupation with taking merely a single game? In her Wimbledon debut in 2015, she lost to Venus Williams 6-0, 6-0.
click here for more
No comments:
Post a Comment