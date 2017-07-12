Delaware State Police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who used a stolen debit card to make several purchases late last month.
On Wednesday, June 28, 2017, a male victim had his wallet stolen from his car which was parked at the Rite Aid located at 501 E. Basin Rd. New Castle, DE. Following the theft of the wallet the victim's debit card was used to make purchases at numerous locations in New Castle County by an unknown male suspect.
The suspect is described as a black male 16-25 years of age. He was 5'10"-6'00" tall, with dark brown or black hair, and a slender build. He may be operating a tan older model vehicle with a missing front grill and a black front bumper.
Anyone who may know the identity of the pictured suspect is asked to contact Detective Greg Rash at 302-365-8468 or gregory.rash@state.de.us. Information may also be provide by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com. Anonymous tips may be sent by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”
Released: 071217 0645
