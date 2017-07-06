Data shows diversity gap in Delaware schools

The Delaware Department of Education released data showing that Delaware school teachers and administrators lack diversity compared to their student population.
The findings also show that the student population is becoming more diverse, even as the teacher and school leader workforce remains stagnant.
African Americans make up 30 percent of the student population while only 11 percent of the educational workforce. Latinos make up 17 percent of students and only two percent of teachers and administrators.
