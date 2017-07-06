Dark Cloud To Stay Over Wicomico County

With Bob Culver refusing to allow any cooperation into the fraudulent document that made its way into Michele Ennis employee folder the County Council had no choice but to let it go.
This is one of the most serious acts imaginable that can happen in a Government . Someone makes a fraudulent document that copy and pastes others signatures that did not approve and puts it in an employee folder to recommend they get a raise. To have Bob Culver refuse to cooperate in my opinion shows he is either involved or covering for someone.
Joe Holloway even who used to be in lock step with Bob is even outraged at this. Any leader would want to find out who is responsible for this crime, but not in this case.
Bob Culver is a joke and an example of a terrible leader.
