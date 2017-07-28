Friday, July 28, 2017

Cruise In In Crisfield Postponed For Tomorrow

Anonymous said...

Hope they aren't listening to Dan the "I don't know weatherman".....suppose to have started last night.....sunny as hell in Salisbury.

July 28, 2017 at 11:17 AM
Anonymous said...

No, it's postponed until Aug. 12.

July 28, 2017 at 11:39 AM
Anonymous said...

Just a side note: since A$$BURROW won't post comments, he is again showing his lack of business knowledge! He thinks the County Council will face a law suit for their digging into the accounting fraud issue (he's still riding that horse like WBOC on the Tornado issue in Stevensville).....LOL proper procedure is official paperwork within the County must be presented on County letterhead from office of person generating a request....(SOP) standard operating procedure for accounting.....since that didn't happen and Alcoholic Bob didn't see the need to require the correct procedure be followed, he opened the door for the County Council to investigate! It is perfectly within their scope of oversight. NO LAW SUIT, NO GROUNDS FOR A LAW SUIT!!! I wish little Joe was as smart as HE thinks he is......

July 28, 2017 at 11:58 AM

