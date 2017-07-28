Cruise In In Crisfield Postponed For Tomorrow

Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
jtlesn@comcast.net
Hope they aren't listening to Dan the "I don't know weatherman".....suppose to have started last night.....sunny as hell in Salisbury.
No, it's postponed until Aug. 12.
Just a side note: since A$$BURROW won't post comments, he is again showing his lack of business knowledge! He thinks the County Council will face a law suit for their digging into the accounting fraud issue (he's still riding that horse like WBOC on the Tornado issue in Stevensville).....LOL proper procedure is official paperwork within the County must be presented on County letterhead from office of person generating a request....(SOP) standard operating procedure for accounting.....since that didn't happen and Alcoholic Bob didn't see the need to require the correct procedure be followed, he opened the door for the County Council to investigate! It is perfectly within their scope of oversight. NO LAW SUIT, NO GROUNDS FOR A LAW SUIT!!! I wish little Joe was as smart as HE thinks he is......
Post a Comment
3 comments:
Hope they aren't listening to Dan the "I don't know weatherman".....suppose to have started last night.....sunny as hell in Salisbury.
No, it's postponed until Aug. 12.
Just a side note: since A$$BURROW won't post comments, he is again showing his lack of business knowledge! He thinks the County Council will face a law suit for their digging into the accounting fraud issue (he's still riding that horse like WBOC on the Tornado issue in Stevensville).....LOL proper procedure is official paperwork within the County must be presented on County letterhead from office of person generating a request....(SOP) standard operating procedure for accounting.....since that didn't happen and Alcoholic Bob didn't see the need to require the correct procedure be followed, he opened the door for the County Council to investigate! It is perfectly within their scope of oversight. NO LAW SUIT, NO GROUNDS FOR A LAW SUIT!!! I wish little Joe was as smart as HE thinks he is......
Post a Comment