County Residents Time To Be Heard To Keep Monument At Courthouse

Because of the controversial nature of this marker and the petitions surrounding it, this town hall will be limited to
WICOMICO COUNTY RESIDENTS ONLY!
Come out to MEETING ROOM 1 at the Wicomico County Public Library on Thursday August 3rd @6:00 pm for a townhall concerning the General John Winder confederate historical marker on the grounds of the old Wicomico County courthouse.
Attendees have been asked by library personnel to enter on the Circle Avenue side entrance across from the parking lot.
Space is limited, but we will be Facebook live-streaming the townhall for those who cannot attend.
Again, because of the importance of community input, we are limiting in-person attendance of this event to residents of Wicomico County only.
2 comments:
Thanks for the update JT!!!!
My JT....glad this will be held at the County Courthouse.....gloom and doom WOMAN known as Thorton Crowe on another blog......has the City of Salisbury Administration and Government about shut down!!!! LOL.....NOT!! She and the idiot she writes for are so lost....they truly have the HILARY SYNDROME....I LOST MAYOR'S POSITION BECAUSE......fill in the blank!!!! Ha Ha Ha Sad little people!!!!
