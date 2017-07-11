Cory Parson Is Missing From Our Area..Please Share

I am asking everyone for your help! Please help us find Cory Parson, he is our son, fiancé, brother and friend. He has not been seen or heard from since Thursday afternoon July 6, 2017, we love him very much and we are concerned about his well being. He is hard to miss as he is around 6' 10" and has multiple tattoos, he was last seen driving his 2008 Chevy P/U dark blue in color (much like the one pictured), it has tinted windows and has a Bicentennial DE tag C3408. If you see him please call me @ 302-260-5291, or Sarah @ 302-841-4000 or Robin @ 302-505-0047. CORY, IF YOU SEE THIS, PLEASE CONTACT US AND LET US KNOW YOU’RE OKAY. ..
