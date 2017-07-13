Coastal Style Magazine Readers Name Ocean Pines “Best Of

”
Ocean Pines Association (OPA) is pleased to announce that Ocean Pines, voted one of the best places to retire in 2017 by Forbes Magazine, is now the winner of two “Best Of” awards in the Coastal Style Magazine online contest. The awards include “Best Residential Community” in Worcester County and “Best Wedding Reception Venue” for The Venues at Ocean Pines.
“This recognition reflects remarkable dedication of the Association, area volunteer groups and the entire community in making Ocean Pines a premiere place to live, dine and play,” said Ocean Pines Marketing and Public Relations Director Denise Sawyer.
Each year, the Ocean City-based publication invites its readers to vote for their favorite people, food, drinks and businesses on the eastern shores of Maryland and Delaware. This is the third consecutive year that the readers of the local publication have granted Ocean Pines the “Best Residential Community” and “Best Wedding Reception Venue” in Worcester County awards.
The 2017 “Best Of” awards will be published in the September/October issue of Coastal Style Magazine. The publication will host a celebration party for its “Best Of” winners at an awards dinner on Friday, Sept. 29 at Seacrets in Ocean City.
Ocean Pines is located approximately eight miles inland from the ocean resort town of Ocean City, and is home to 12,000 full-time and 8,000 part-time residents. The community features over nine miles of waterfront property on 3,000 acres of wooded areas, with plenty of amenities including restaurants, shops, and extensive recreation facilities.
The community features Ocean Pines Golf Club, the only Robert Trent Jones Sr. championship course on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The course features 18 holes and is open to the public year-round.
Ocean Pines is also home to the Manklin Meadows Racquet Sports Complex, which offers ball fields, tennis courts, platform tennis courts, pickleball courts, bleachers, a basketball court, vending, restrooms, water fountains, a newly-installed playground, a pro shop and the Community Gardens.
Twelve parks and six trails are located throughout the community as well as a community center. For water activities, Ocean Pines features one indoor and four outdoor pools, two marinas and a beach club. A Saturday morning Farmers Market supports family-based farming, farmers and food producers of the Eastern Shore.
For more information, contact Denise Sawyer, director of marketing and public relations for the Ocean Pines Association, at (410) 641-7717 ext. 3006 or dsawyer@oceanpines.org. To learn more about Ocean Pines, visit www.oceanpines.org.
