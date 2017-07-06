Thursday, July 6, 2017
CHINCOTEAGUE POLICE JUNE ARREST REPORT
According to Chincoteague Police Department Chief James R. Mills, the following arrests were made for the month of June:
On June 1, 2017, Charles David Snead of Chincoteague was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol (3rd offense, felony). The arresting officer was Pfc. Wayne R. Winter.
On June 3, 2017, a Chincoteague man was arrested for obstructing justice (misdemeanor). The arresting officer was Sgt. Thomas B. Hickman.
On June 18, 2017, a Chincoteague man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and refusal to take a breath test (misdemeanors). The arresting officer was Pfc. Sean C. Lenhoff.
On June 19, 2017, a Bethesda, MD man was arrested for possession of marijuana (misdemeanor). The arresting officer was Pfc. Sean C. Lenhoff.
On June 19, 2017, a Rockville, MD man was arrested for possession of marijuana (misdemeanor). The arresting officer was Pfc. Sean C. Lenhoff.
On June 23, 2017, a Chincoteague male juvenile was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of tobacco products under the age of 18 (misdemeanors). The arresting officer was Pfc. Tyler M. Marks.
On June 25, 2017, a District Heights, MD man was arrested for being drunk in public (misdemeanor). The arresting officer was Pfc. Andrew G. Miller.
On June 25, 2017, a Princess Anne, MD man was arrested for underage possession of alcohol (misdemeanor). The arresting officer was Sgt. Tyler L. Greenley.
On June 25, 2017, a Chincoteague man was arrested for possession of marijuana (misdemeanor). The arresting officer was Cpl. Thomas J. Adams.
