Friday, July 21, 2017
Cathy's Pet Salon Getting Raw Deal
I have to say I have seen lots of things go down in this area, but the way that people are coming down on Cathy's Pet Salon ranks up there. This video had made it's way around facebook for days and then of course the other blog. I cannot believe people are ostracizing and threatening this business for absolutely nothing except the vendetta of a neighbor with anger issues.
If you watch this video there is absolutely nothing wrong with anything in it. The dog in question is bothering another dog as can be clearly seen. The lady has a wiffle ball bat, not a stick or a pipe or deadly weapon. It is no different and actually less hurtful then a rolled up newspaper . That is someone else's dog being bothered. We don't see the entire day video of how many times this dog being aggressive or overly playful has bothered this dog. What if she did nothing and the other dog got hurt? then people would be bitching she didn't do anything.
The lady didn't beat the dog for goodness sake give me a break, when he walked away his tail went right back up which clearly shows he is not mistreated. These same people that go on facebook complaining about children not getting disciplined anymore then lose their minds when a dog needed discipline. Cathy's pet salon is a locally owned business that helps our community and to have such nastiness aimed at them is just something I cannot sit idly by and allow to happen. These people love animals and have dedicated their lives to caring for them and to have this non example of a dog getting beaten being used by a neighbor with an agenda honestly sickens me.
Show Cathy's some love, they need your support.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on July 21, 2017
5 comments:
JT....some idiot keeps coming on here wanting to know why some of us choose to lash out at A$$BURROW??? This is a prime example...his slant was hang em'....no body better beat my dog....ha ha ha he's so big to do anything.....ha ha ha He has done the same today with the pictures of what Salisbury City Public Works has done....he is such a negative dumb ass that it makes it easy to attack him!!!! So instead of asking why every article.....just go back to your heros blog and tell him you couldn't stop us from picking on the little fella!!! It will save you some typing!!!!! DUDE
JT I got to tell you I went to go get a vehicle get some work done at Burnett tires in Salisbury by Snow Hill Road and the owner there Kathy is absolutely disgusting she's a control freak she gives you a bill without going over it and then if you question her about it she cops an attitude this woman belongs in the nursing home not behind the counter dealing with the public absolute disgrace.
Apparently, neither of you are dog owners.
I AM 11:06.....have always owned dogs, black labs and rottweilers to mention a few.....whats your point???? Dog was not hurt or he wouldn't be wagging his tail!!!1 Nothing but a whining neighbor......GET A LIFE!!!!!
Get off of Cathy,s pet shop, don't you have anything to do other then spying on a business next door? I have used this business for years and have never had anything to complain about. Maybe you need to get a job so you will have something else to do instead of sticking your nose in something that you don't know all the facts. You really hurt the owners feelings for something that makes no sense at all. How many complaints have you heard about this business, or are you to busy hanging out a window because you want to destroy a business that loves dogs???
