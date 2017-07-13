CAN YOU IDENTIFY THESE INDIVIDUALS?
The Queen Anne's County Office of the Sheriff is seeking your help and would like to speak with these men about a reported stolen vehicle in the Grasonville area.
If you have any information that can help us identify these individuals please contact Deputy Patrick Matteson at (410) 758-0770. You can also email sheriff-info@qac.org or Private Message this FB page.
Your tips and information will be kept in the strictest of confidence and are vital in helping us keep our county safe!
~Sheriff Gary Hofmann
