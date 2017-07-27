BENOIT CONSTANT CONVICTED IN TWO HEBRON SAVINGS BANK ROBBERIES
On July 26, 2017, a Wicomico County Jury found Benoit Constant, age 30, guilty of four counts of Armed Robbery, Dangerous Weapon Wear/Carry and Threat of Arson. These charges arose from two separate robberies of the Hebron Savings Bank located in Sharptown, Maryland. A Circuit Court Judge sentenced Constant to forty-one years of active incarceration in the Division of Corrections.
The charges stem from Armed Robberies that occurred on September 18, 2014 and December 12, 2014. Investigation by the Maryland State Police and the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Benoit Constant, on both occasions, entered the Hebron Savings Bank, disguised as an older, white male, brandished a weapon and demanded money from the tellers working at the bank. Constant also displayed what appeared to be an improvised explosive device and threatened to detonate the device during the September 18th incident. Constant stole in excess of $40,000 on each occasion.
The investigation by the State Police and the Sheriff’s Office successfully located evidence of Constant’s involvement, including a high quality latex disguise, a realistic looking BB gun, US currency and DNA evidence on items near the scene that linked Constant to the crimes.
Wicomico County State’s Attorney Ella Disharoon commended the Maryland State Police and the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office who conducted the investigation. Through the investigative efforts of State and local police in different jurisdictions and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Constant was also found to be responsible for Bank Robberies in other states. States Attorney Disharoon prosecuted this case.
