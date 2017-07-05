Beaglin Park Drive Road Improvements

Beaglin Park Drive Improvements to Begin Monday, July 10
As part of the ongoing effort to keep the public informed of improvements within the City of Salisbury, please be advised that a private contractor will be affecting the flow of traffic along Beaglin Park Drive in two locations to conduct repaving operations. The areas from Hannibal Street to South Schumaker Drive, and from Snow Hill Road to College Lane will experience delays during paving operations.
The work will be performed beginning Monday, July 10, 2017 at 7:00 a.m. and will be completed on Friday, July 14, 2017 at 4:30 p.m., barring unforeseen problems or weather delays. Expect minor periodic traffic delays due to traffic pattern modifications between 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m..
We regret any inconvenience this may cause. Your patience and cooperation are greatly appreciated. Should you have any questions or need clarification regarding this project, please contact William White with the Salisbury Department of Infrastructure and Development at 410-548-3170.
