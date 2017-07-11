Alcohol & Tobacco Enforcement Agents Make Multiple Arrests at Underage Parties
The Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement (DATE) investigated two house parties over the weekend and made several arrests.
Kent - The first party was held on Friday night, July 7th, on South High Meadow Drive in Felton, DE. DATE agents and assisting Delaware State Police responded to a complaint of a loud party with underage drinking. Approximately 30 underage individuals were discovered and Agents made a total of eight arrests for Underage Consumption of Alcohol. The host of the party, Tess Dyott, 19, of Felton was charged with Providing Alcohol to a Minor. Individuals were charged and released.
Sussex- The second incident occurred after midnight on Sunday, July 9th, in Lincoln, DE. DATE received a tip about an underage party where alcoholic beverages were being sold. A search warrant was obtained for the residence and DATE agents responded to the 8000 block of Railroad Avenue in Lincoln and found approximately 250 people in attendance. The party was subsequently disrupted and individuals dispersed. The host of the party, Elizabeth Draper, 19, of Lincoln, was arrested and charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Providing Alcohol to a Minor, Selling Alcohol without a License, and several other violations of the Liquor Control Act. A 17 year old juvenile was also charged with Underage Consumption of Alcohol. Both were later released.
The Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement reminds parents and young adults that underage drinking has very serious consequences and is illegal, even if it is "supervised" by an adult. Underage drinkers will often tend to drink to excess and are an even greater danger behind the wheel of a car. 40% of all alcohol-related fatal motor vehicle crashes involve young drivers ages 16 -24. (Source: NHTSA)
No comments:
Post a Comment