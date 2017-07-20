Thursday, July 20, 2017
2017 Tawes A Huge Success
2017 Tawes is in the books and I have to say it has been one of best I have been to. The crowds were there from 11-2:30 area until everybody got full. Food was great and being the last Tawes before the primary next June it was politic central as the main players made it a point to show up to the top event on the shore.
I saw and spoke to Sheriff Lewis, State Delegate Carl Anderton, State Delegate Mary Beth Carozza, Wicomico County State's Attorney Ella Disharoon, Judge Matt Maciarello, Judge Kathleen Beckstead, Senator Jim Mathias, Delegate Charles Otto,Worcester County Sheriff Candidate Matt Crisafulli. Wicomico County Councilman Larry Dodd, Salisbury City Council Vice President Muir Boda , Delegate Sheree Sample Hughes, Pocomoke Mayor Bruce Morrison, Delegate Johnny Mautz, Delegate Chris Adams, Wicomico County Council President John Cannon, Wicomico County Councilman John Hall, Somerset County State's Attorney Dan Powell, Sheriff Ronnie Howard and of course our amazing Governor Larry Hogan.
The Crisfield Chamber of Commerce did a great job with this event.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on July 20, 2017
