1st Degree Assault & Robbery Somerset County- Suspect at large
On Friday July 21, 2017 at 5:30 a.m. the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barracks received a 911 call from a victim advising that at approximately 0500 hours he was awakened to the sound of breaking glass. The complainant advised he looked outside to see a subject he identified as Kenneth Joseph Passwaters breaking the window on his vehicle and rummaging through the glove box. According to the complainant, he then confronted Passwaters at which time Passwaters proceeded to strike him in the head with a hammer causing minor superficial injuries. A search of the area was conducted by police with unsuccessful attempts to locate Passwaters.
Passwaters is currently wanted for several outstanding warrants, in addition to the charges arising from this incident which include robbery, Assault 1st/2nd degree, Reckless Endangerment, theft, MDOP, Rogue/ Vagabond.
Anyone with information in regards to Passwaters ‘ location is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack at 443-235-3700 or by dialing 911.
